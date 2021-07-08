A financial planner can help channel investments

To start with, you would do well to sit with a financial planner and work out the life events in future, which can guide you to plan your investments. But you do not need to wait for such an exercise to get going with your investments. At present, you are investing a very small portion of your savings in mutual funds; you can definitely increase it to, say, a third of your savings (to ₹50,000), demarcating it for your long-term (>10 years) goals. You can start with a 4-5 fund portfolio spread across market segments, and between domestic and international markets. You can choose good funds for this purpose from the Mint 50 list and invest confidently.