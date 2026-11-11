A financial report card from the future

The 80-year-old reminded Mohit about his cousin’s wedding in Philadelphia. The flights and accommodation would have cost ₹5 lakh. Mohit decided against going. Instead, he calculated how much that money could grow if he invested it for 10 years. His children were upset for years about missing their first international holiday. By the time Mohit felt ready to spend the money, they’d left home for higher studies. Getting everyone together for three weeks was a lot more challenging.