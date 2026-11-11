A financial report card from the future

The person sitting beside Mohit looks distinctly familiar. His forehead is lined, his hair entirely grey. Green veins swell through the delicate skin on his frail hands. A slow, mysterious smile crosses his face. Mohit’s eyes widen, and then the penny drops.
It’s him at 80—thirty years older than he is now. In this imaginary journey through time, Mohit gets a rare chance to learn how his money decisions have played out. He has a thousand questions for the senior Mohit. Will the octogenarian thank him for the choices he’s made? What will he reprimand him for? And what should he change now?