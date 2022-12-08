A fourth of NRIs in US, Canada view India as a destination to earn higher returns: survey

However, as per the survey, NRI investment pattern varies from geography to geography. About 25% and 22% of US and Canada-based NRIs, respectively, are willing to invest in high-risk investment asset classes like micro venture capital funds in India. This is because India is viewed as an emerging country. Due to this, NRIs prefer to keep their savings in the US and Canada, and view India as a destination to earn higher returns, hence highest interest is investing in Indian startups, the report highlighted. Whereas 22% of UK and Singapore-based NRIs are more interested in the Indian real estate market, especially commercial followed by NRE deposits.

