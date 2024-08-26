Money
Income tax reforms: Will the review deliver on promises?
Summary
- The finance ministry seeks to reduce disputes and litigation, provide tax certainty to taxpayers, and lower the number of demands caught in legal battles, but the key question is whether the procedure being followed will achieve these goals.
In the budget for 2024-25, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced a comprehensive review of the Income Tax Act, aiming to make it concise, lucid and easier to understand.
