A gift deed takes effect upon the payment of stamp duty, registration

A gift deed is a valid mode of transferring a property, provided it is duly executed and the transferor is the absolute legal owner and there are no orders of court or any competent authority which prevents such transfer. Such a gift deed shall further record that the gift is duly accepted by your father and your father is put in possession of the property. A gift deed takes effect only upon the payment of requisite stamp duty, and after getting the same registered with the sub-registrar of assurances.