A guide for those who haven’t yet filed ITR

It should be noted that if a taxpayer with income from business or profession (includes freelancers) opts for the new tax regime, she will have the option to switch back to the old regime only once in her life. Once back to the old tax regime, she cannot opt for the new regime again. On the other hand, salaried individuals and pensioners with no business income can switch between the two regimes every assessment year. Kumar said taxpayers opting for the new regime should file Form 10-IE.