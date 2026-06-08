A guide to government securities for retail investors: Meaning, ways to invest, benefits and risks

Government securities (G-Secs) are among the safest investment instruments available in India, as they are backed by the sovereign guarantee of the Government of India. Recently, they have been in the news after the government exempted FIIs and FPIs from taxes on capital gains and interest income earned from government securities.
But how can retail investors in India participate in this market? Let's explore the different ways to invest in G-Secs and the key benefits and risks.
Government securities are debt instruments issued by the RBI on behalf of the central and state governments to raise funds from investors. By investing in a G-Sec, you directly lend money to the government and receive interest payments along with repayment of the principal amount at maturity.
G-Secs are broadly classified into two categories: Treasury Bills (T-Bills), which mature in less than one year, and long-term Government Bonds, which have maturities of one year or more. Generally, the tenure of long-term dated securities ranges from five years to 40 years.
While the central government issues both T-Bills and Government Bonds, state governments issue long-term securities known as State Development Loans (SDLs). The minimum amount required to invest in T-Bills, dated government securities, and SDLs is ₹10,000.
Since these securities are backed by the sovereign guarantee of the government, they carry an extremely low risk of default and are considered among the safest investment options available.
Retail investors can invest directly in G-Secs by opening a Retail Direct Gilt (RDG) account with the RBI or through eligible banks and brokers. These securities can be purchased in the primary market during government auctions or in the secondary market as well.
Here are the 3 ways to invest in government securities:
The RBI Retail Direct platform allows you to invest directly in government securities without intermediaries.
You can open a free Retail Direct Gilt (RDG) account online with the RBI through which you can participate in primary auctions of Treasury Bills (T-Bills) and Government Bonds. The platform also allows investors to buy and sell G-Secs in the secondary market through the NDS-OM Secondary Market portal.
Investors with a demat and trading account can purchase government securities through stock exchanges such as the NSE and BSE.
You can participate in primary issuances through non-competitive bidding and trade existing G-Secs in the secondary market using your broker's platform.
If you prefer a professionally managed approach, you can get exposure to government securities through debt mutual funds.
Gilt funds invest at least 80% of their assets in government securities across different maturities, allowing you to indirectly participate in the G-Sec market. For those seeking exposure to longer-duration government bonds, gilt funds with a 10-year constant duration can be considered.
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/ informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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