Here’s how non-resident Indians can open demat, trading accounts

Here’s how non-resident Indians can open demat, trading accounts1 min read 21 Jun 2023, 11:08 PM IST
NRIs are allowed to invest in India through the portfolio investment scheme, or PIS—a scheme that enables them to purchase and sell shares of listed Indian companies on recognised stock exchanges by routing such transactions through their NRE or non-resident ordinary (NRO) savings account.
Every Indian overseas investor has to meet certain eligibility criteria to invest in Indian stocks. First, be it an Indian or a non-resident Indian (NRI), every investor has to open demat and trading accounts. Opening a demat account for NRIs can be challenging in terms of resources and time spent in the process. Additionally, they need to stick to the guidelines laid down by the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).
