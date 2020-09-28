A guide to steer through financial chaos post-covid

MUMBAI : With India pushing past the six million mark in novel coronavirus infections and the economy contracting by a record 23.9% in the fiscal first quarter, it is hard to recall a more difficult time for savers and investors.

Worse, the stock market dived to a multi-year low in March (hitting 7,610 on the Nifty) only to rebound close to its all-time high (currently at around 11,000 levels), puzzling those who were anticipating a slow, difficult market recovery.

But even as incomes have been hit and jobs have become less secure, financial goals such as owning a home, providing for education and retirement have to be taken care of.

That’s why the Mint Money team is launching Money Conversations, a weekly discussion series with experts in various areas of personal finance to help you navigate the post-covid world financially.

In the first week, on 30 September, Neil Borate speaks to debt fund managers and bankers about fixed-income investing.

Sharp reductions in interest rates and a surge in inflation have made it difficult for investors to earn real returns for fixed instruments such as bank fixed deposits, or FDs, and bonds.

In the session, experts will provide some actionable solutions to this problem and declutter the more complicated questions in fixed income.

Subsequent sessions of Money Conversations will cover themes such as mutual funds, life insurance, health insurance, physical assets (real estate and gold) and credit. You can watch the sessions live on www.livemint.com, or on our social media handles at Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Finance has become more digital than ever before in the post-covid world. You can open a bank account without ever going to a branch with video KYC (know-your-customer) procedures, invest in a mutual fund without visiting an asset management company’s (AMC’s) branch and buy insurance without meeting the society uncle who sells it.

All you need is accurate, unbiased information to make the right decisions, and this is what Money Conversations will provide.

Take the time out to join in the conversations.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via