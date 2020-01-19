A guide to strategies for tax-saving investments across three life stages

They say a penny saved is a penny earned, and if you are saving and investing for the long term, you will also get tax incentives. But instead of randomly selecting any saving instrument that offers tax benefit, choose one that is the right fit for your age, which plays a role in determining your risk appetite, needs and goals. For instance, a young professional in his 20s or early 30s who has no dependants will not need to buy life insurance. This may not be the case for a mid-career professional in his 40s or 50s having family responsibilities. Similarly, the risk appetite of the two categories will be different as a younger person will have a longer horizon to invest for a goal like retirement. Similarly, the risk appetite and needs of a retired person will be entirely different from that of the above two categories.

At the same time, different life stages entail different expenses. For instance, a young professional may be repaying an education loan, the interest payment of which is eligible for deduction but a mid-career person may be paying tuition fees for his children, which again is eligible for tax benefit. There are additional deductions available for retired persons who are senior citizens. We tell you how to go about tax planning at different life stages.

Young professional

When you are new in your career, your salary is, typically, low and so is the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) contribution, which means it may not be enough to cover the ₹1.5 lakh investment limit under Section 80C of the Income-tax Act. According to the rules, 12% of your salary (basic plus dearness allowance) goes towards EPF and the employer contributes an equal amount. The deduction is allowed on your part of the contribution.

The 80C basket

This leaves room for you to exhaust your 80C limit through other instruments. At this stage of your life, you have time on your side and minimal liability; so equity investment is recommended.

“During initial years in the career, the individual has higher time horizon and risk appetite. Thus the investment should be aligned to equity-linked instruments for maximizing returns and building a corpus in the long run," said Raj Khosla, founder and managing director, MyMoneyMantra.com, a financial services firm.

This age category can take equity exposure of 65-70%, according to most experts. Investing in equity-linked savings scheme (ELSS) through systematic investment plans (SIPs) is the best option to save tax as well as create wealth in the long run, added Khosla.

Other 80C products that allow equity investment are the National Pension System (NPS) and unit-linked insurance plans (Ulips). NPS allows you to put up to 50% of the investment amount in equities. Ulips have an insurance component as well, which you may not want at an early stage. “Investing in pension products like NPS would make sense for a young investor as he can accumulate a larger corpus for retirement," said Rohit Shah, founder and chief executive officer, Getting You Rich, a financial planning firm.

non-80C deductions

If you have dependants, you will need life insurance even if you are young. Buying a term plan makes sense as it is the cheapest form of insurance that gives maximum cover. Also, keep in mind that the younger you are, the lesser will be the insurance premium.

But having a health insurance policy with a basic cover of at least ₹5 lakh is a must-have. Premium up to ₹25,000 paid for a health insurance policy for self is eligible for tax deduction under Section 80D. If you are servicing an education loan, you can claim the interest portion as deduction under Section 80E.

Also, understand that tax planning is not a one-off exercise; so plan accordingly.

Mid-career professional

By now, your salary would have increased and your EPF contribution would be much higher. Apart from that, most of you would be paying the tuition fees of your children or having a home loan. The EPF investment and the other two expenses will most likely be enough to exhaust your 80C limit of ₹1.5 lakh.

Don’t forget to look at your insurance needs. You would need to protect your family against loss of your income as well as liabilities like a home loan. “One should be adequately covered both in terms of life and health and well-prepared to face uncertainties," said Khosla. While the premium for life insurance qualifies for deduction under Section 80C, there is an exclusive section—80D—which provides deduction against health insurance premiums paid for self, spouse and parents.

Also, consider your asset allocation. “An individual needs to have a balanced portfolio with a mix of debt and equity options," said Khosla.

A person can continue to invest in equity-based instruments at this stage as well. “A person in the 40s should check if retirement savings are adequate; else NPS can be explored. If adequate assets have been accumulated, then the term plan can be revisited (to enhance the sum assured in case there has been an increase in liabilities such as loans)," said Shah.

Remember that NPS can provide additional deduction of up to ₹50,000 under Section 80CCD (1B) over and above the deduction limit under Section 80C. At this stage, it make sense to get serious about your retirement corpus and enhance it. “Investments in tax-saving instruments can help create a corpus for retirement," said Khosla

Retired person

Once you retire, you may stop earning a regular income in the form of salary. But any other income, including pension, interest from fixed deposits and bonds and capital gains, among others, will still be taxable, which means tax planning will continue to be a part of your overall financial plan.

At this stage, typically, your risk appetite will be low, some of your goals may already be behind you and your focus would be streamlining your regular income. You should be careful not to make investments in illiquid instruments at this stage. “Senior citizens should certainly watch out for the suitability of the product. Just to save tax, a product with a long lock-in could be a challenge," said Shah. Also, if you have no financial dependants by now, a life insurance product may become irrelevant for you. So steer clear of the agent push for Ulips and other insurance products from which it’s difficult to exit without paying heavy penalty. However, a health insurance product is a must-have for senior citizens.

For investments, you can look at five-year bank or post office fixed deposits, which can pay regular interest, and Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, which offers quarterly interest payout. Both these products come under the 80C basket. Additionally, interest earned up to ₹50,000 from these instruments is exempt from tax under Section 80TTB for senior citizens.

However, don’t make the mistake of completely ignoring equity. Given the risk of longevity, some experts suggest keeping up to 15-25% of the total portfolio in equity instruments, which means you can invest a small part of your tax-saving portfolio in ELSS if you don’t have other equity investments.

Ideally, at any life stage, you should first consider all the expenses that are eligible for tax deduction. To fill any gap, invest in products that are in line with your financial needs and fit your portfolio.

