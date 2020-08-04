A handwritten will signed by two witnesses is considered valid

It is not mandatory to register a will in India. Hence, we understand that these formalities have been followed, and your will would be recognized as valid. As a practical matter, to help ensure that your will and the estate is more secure, you may consider re-signing your will with a younger, independent witness instead of your mother—as the chances are she may predecease you. Your personal doctor is a good choice. Assuming you own the flat in a society, please ensure that the relevant nomination processes have been followed as well.