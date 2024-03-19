A high CIBIL score offers 7 key advantages to borrowers
Banks often prefer borrowers with high credit scores as they indicate a lower risk of default. Thus, having a high CIBIL score increases your chances of getting approved for loans, credit cards, and other forms of credit.
Thirty-five-year-old agriculture scientist Shruti Mishra boasts of a high credit score of 750. When she applied for a car loan two months ago, not only her case was approved in a couple of days but was offered loan at the least possible rate of interest which that bank could offer.