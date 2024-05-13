A home loan top-up can help borrowers get extra funds, says Kathuria of Easiloan

A home loan top-up can help borrowers get extra funds, says Kathuria of EasiloanAbeer Ray
Repaying top-up home loans promptly is important, and it's wise to be cautious about overleveraging. Consider opting for these loans only when you need extra funds for essential purposes like renovations; otherwise, it's best to avoid them.
Interest rates are typically lower compared to those of personal or home loans, says Pramod Kathuria, Founder and CEO, Easiloan.
