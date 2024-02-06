A legal perspective on Sebi’s crackdown on Growpital
Summary
- The Sebi order directed a freeze on their bank and demat accounts, effectively restraining further activities and safeguarding assets.
In a significant turn of events, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) recently issued an ad interim ex parte order against the platform ‘Growpital’ and its designated partners (DPs). The order directed a freeze on their bank and demat accounts, effectively restraining further activities and safeguarding assets, particularly the alleged ₹184 crore mobilized from the public. ‘Growpital’s’ unconventional strategy, treating investors as partners in limited liability partnerships (LLPs) and framing their investments as capital contributions, has triggered a legal debate on the platform’s operational legitimacy. With one LLP having nearly 4500 partners, a question has emerged regarding the absence of an upper limit on partner induction under the LLP Act, 2008. Following a preliminary examination of ‘Growpital’s’ structure and operations, Sebi concluded that the platform and its DPs had orchestrated an unregistered collective investment scheme (CIS), thus committing securities fraud.