A lesson in strategic investing from professional sports players
Summary
- When it comes to sports, this distinction is very clear in our heads, but many of us fail to make this distinction when it comes to investing.
Matthew Syed was the number one English table tennis player for many years. Since his retirement he has been a journalist and a writer. In a book titled Bounce—The Myth of Talent and the Power of Practice, he recounts an interesting experience of playing tennis with Michael Stich, a German tennis player who won Wimbledon in 1991.