A long-term investor should opt for SGBs

Chirag Mehta, senior fund manager at Quantum Mutual Fund took a contrary view, arguing in favour of gold funds. “The biggest issue with SGBs is liquidity. If I want to invest today, I have to wait for a tranche to come out," he said. Mehta also noted that SGBs are not backed by physical gold but rather by a sovereign (government) promise of payment. Investors want backing of physical gold. “We have not seen the entire assets of ETFs and funds move to SGBs for this reason," he said. “In gold ETFs and funds, you get indexation benefit after three years and this brings down the tax rate to 20%. You don’t have a very high tax rate with gold funds," he added.