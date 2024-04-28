A look at 'Safal Niveshak' Vishal Khandelwal's investment philosophy & strategy

All in the family

Khandelwal says he doesn’t talk to his two children (a 19-year-old daughter and a 13-year-old son) a lot about finance. “As a family, we have focused on certain simple and bigger principles in the past 18-19 years. We have ensured that we practice what we are teaching our kids. For example, in the idea of compounding, delaying some gratification is important. So, we keep talking about that. I don’t see my children becoming a part of the finance industry. My daughter is more focussed on her creative side and inclined towards dance and design. My son seems more interested in technology. I also don’t see myself as part of the finance industry. I see myself more of a teacher and educator. Maybe, hopefully, if not investors, they will become teachers and that would be a very proud moment for me," he says.