‘A mis-sold insurance policy led to one of our most impactful videos’

Rishabh: For the first two-and-a half years, we ran the channel like newbies and were quite oblivious to the possibilities that we could unlock. One thing that was going great for us was the consistency of our videos. In that pursuit, we made all sorts of videos—from comedy to vaastu. It took us six months to get our first 1,000 subscribers, another five months to finally get monetized. Our first paycheck from YouTube was ₹27,000. We eventually got some sort of viewership but our revenue was miniscule and there were no sponsors . We were late to the party. It was only in the beginning of 2020 that we started making some decent money and getting better viewership.