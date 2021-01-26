A mutual fund portfolio has to be compact to perform better

A report released by direct mutual fund platform Kuvera shows that the average mutual fund investor on the platform holds as many as nine schemes in his or her portfolio.

In addition, the longer a person has been an investor, greater is the number of mutual fund schemes held in the portfolio.

Investors who started investing in 2002 have 18 schemes on average, those who entered in 2010 have 12 schemes and those who entered in 2018 have six schemes.

Kuvera was launched in 2017 but allows investors to upload older portfolios. It currently has assets under management of around ₹18,000 crore.

According to experts, a high number of schemes drags down the portfolio’s ability to generate excess returns compared to the overall market (alpha).

Mutual fund holdings also often overlap with one another, leading to needless replication of similar portfolios in different schemes.

“I think more than average what it shows is that people add schemes as portfolio ages. So, someone who is investing for five years has north of 10-11 schemes. People chase best-performing funds but seldom think about how they fit in to their already existing portfolio," said Gaurav Rastogi, chief executive officer, Kuvera.

“We also hear the naive diversification argument a lot—if you have a large allocation, then invest in three-four different large cap funds rather than one. This basically ensures that you won’t have any alpha over index. It brings you down to average category returns, which in some cases are sub index," he added.

Mutual fund houses have also been on an NFO (new fund offer) launching spree over the past few months.

Fresh filings with Sebi show fund houses exploring exotic options such as a global climate change fund and an aqua fund of funds (investing in companies in the global water value chain).

Under the fund classification rules set by the markets regulator, there are no limits on the number of thematic funds that an asset management company (AMC) can launch.

In addition, the regulator has created a new fund category called flexicap, two months after it laid down that multicap schemes should have minimum 25% of their portfolios in large, mid and small cap companies.

The new category has triggered a fresh round of launches in its bucket as well as in the multicap bucket (since many AMCs shifted existing multicap funds to flexicap).

For instance, Kotak AMC has filed for a multicap fund after moving its Kotak Standard Multicap Fund to the flexicap category.

“For retail customers, there should not be more than five-six schemes in the portfolio covering large, mid and small caps as well as debt. The same applies to HNIs (high net-worth individuals) as well, although here this is more challenging to implement. The psychological attraction of new schemes is difficult to beat," said Viral Bhatt, founder, Money Mantra, a Mumbai-based mutual fund distributor.

A balance has to be sought between diversification and excessive diversification, say experts. “The appropriate number of funds differs from one investor to another. Per category, I would suggest no more than two. I think it is important to diversify across fund houses, but not over-diversify," said Deepali Sen, founder, Srujan Financial Advisors LLP.

The Kuvera report also listed the most bought and most sold schemes on the platform in 2020.

The most purchased schemes were Parag Parikh Long Term Equity, Axis Bluechip, UTI Nifty Index Fund, Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip and Axis Midcap Fund.

The most sold schemes were L&T Emerging Bluechip, Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity, HDFC Hybrid Equity, HDFC Small Cap and Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund.

The average investor on the platform is also highly skewed towards equity, with a 77:23 split between equity and debt.

