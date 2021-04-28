A nominee is obligated to hand over the assets to the legal heir

The sale of equity shares may give rise to capital gains tax. It may be levied at rates ranging from 10% to 20% (plus applicable surcharge and cess) where shares have been held for more than 24 months (12 months in case of listed shares). Otherwise, such gains would be subject to tax at the rate of 30% (plus applicable surcharge and cess) (15% in case of on-market sale of listed shares). For the purpose of computing capital gains, the cost of acquisition in the hands of your father would be deemed to be the cost of acquisition in your hands and the period of holding of the shares would be determined from the date when such shares were acquired by your father.

