A perspective on investing in new age tech firms

The challenge for an analyst who uses traditional ways of valuing businesses is the negative earnings and the inability to project future cash flows. We have always believed that these historical earning models have flaws and can be misleading. As with our approach for other companies, near-term accounting profits or losses mean very little in our valuation framework; what really matters is the long-term cash flow generation potential and the present value of those cash flows. Therefore, a thoughtful bottom-up consideration of expected future cash flows of each individual company is of paramount importance. Due to their strategic assets like a deep tech stack, well-established brand, large and happy customer base and strong management teams, many consumer tech companies can enter adjacent categories thereby increasing their potential profit pool. Thus, there could be potentially large value creation opportunities in some of these technology-enabled, emerging business models, but envisaging a discontinuous and disruptive future can be a difficult task.

