A portfolio diversified across asset classes, and AMCs can fetch good returns

Considering your risk appetite as aggressive, you may create a portfolio comprising equity- and hybrid-oriented mutual funds. Since you have the surplus to invest, you may opt for 12 months STP (systematic transfer plan) route for investing in pure equity-oriented funds while hybrid investment can be done through lump sum. After keeping at least 10% aside as emergency funds, the remaining ₹27 lakh can be distributed between equity and hybrid funds in 70:30 ratio, respectively. Parag Parikh Flexi Cap, UTI Flexi Cap, Canara Robeco Emerging Equity Fund, Mirae Asset Mid Cap Fund, Kotak Small Cap Fund & IDFC Sterling Value Fund in the equity category, and Aditya Birla Sun Life Balanced Advantage Fund, ICICI Prudential Asset Allocator FoF & DSP Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund in hybrid category can be considered. This way your portfolio will be diversified across asset class, category, scheme and asset management company. It is also advisable to keep reviewing your portfolio at least once in a year.