A portfolio with a large number of funds makes it harder to manage

Your exposure to mid-cap or aggressive large- and mid-cap funds is high. This will hurt your portfolio in market falls and make the climb back more challenging. You can stop SIPs and hold funds such as L&T Emerging Businesses and HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities. These funds are okay, but because of your overweight exposure to mid-caps, you can instead opt for funds such as Kotak Standard Multicap and even pick an index fund with the underlying index being Nifty Next 50.