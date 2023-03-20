A powerful formula for long term wealth creation5 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 06:38 PM IST
This magic ingredient of equal weights, when applied to one of the sturdiest indices in India, the Nifty 50 Index, becomes a great recipe for compounding one’s investments.
As we celebrated International Women’s Day two weeks ago, Hong Kong Stock Exchange was in the spotlight with their new rule that any company wanting to get listed, needs to have at least one female director, and existing listed companies must have gender-diverse boards by the end of 2024. Closer to home, I was at a CFA Society India event in Mumbai where we released a report titled Mind the Gender Gap, analysing data based on BRSR reporting by listed companies (I am associated in volunteer capacity as a Board Member). In India we have seen a very prudent regulatory transition on this front initiated by SEBI since a few years and now across almost all of the top 1000 listed companies, we have at least one woman board member.