A powerful formula for long term wealth creation

If you are an investor doing your annual portfolio review around Women’s Day, or you are a HNI investor looking to complete your investments before March year end, the attractiveness for you would be gain access to a portfolio which meets the two basic principles of investing in leaders and diversification across companies and sectors, a smart strategy which has potential to outperform market cap indices as seen in the past – while keeping the overall portfolio cost low. On the other hand, if you are a sophisticated institutional investor like a corporate treasury or an exempt PF Trust, the added reason for you to invest other than potential to outperform would be that equal weighting creates a different set of risk exposures and return potential when compared to market cap weighting and hence it offers a good diversification.