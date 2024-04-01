A private family trust: for kids who are specially abled
Summary
- A private family trust created during one’s own lifetime helps mitigate some of the issues which can happen if the parents are incapacitated or the wills are challenged, etc.
Planning for specially abled children involves a careful approach covering both financial and non-financial aspects. For these children, the common aspect of money management and personal care becomes a critical point as families ensure that the child’s lifetime care needs are taken care of and their future is secured.