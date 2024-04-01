A private family trust: for kids who are specially abled

In situations like these, just leaving behind a will which leads to disposition of wealth and the bequest to specially abled children managed through a guardian may not be the best way for planning their future. Some nuanced planning like setting up of a private family trust is one such way to ensure that the child is able to lead a financially independent and dignified life. The trust can be made operational through a will as well but a testamentary trust will have its own challenges for implementation in cases where the parents are incapacitated. In such cases, the will is rendered ineffective and the trust will not become operational. Besides, if the will is challenged by other heirs, the trust cannot be operationalized. Thus, keeping in mind such situations, it becomes critical for the parents to create a private family trust during their lifetime for the benefit of specially abled children.