A product-led investor looks for performance: Why this can be a wrong starting point when selecting an asset

Investors often begin with the investment product: which mutual fund has delivered the best returns or which asset class is performing well. But according to 1 Finance, this may be the wrong starting point.

In an X post, 1 Finance highlighted the importance of defining the purpose of money before choosing an investment product. “A product-led investor looks for performance. A purpose-led investor looks for alignment with their goals,” it noted.

The firm first asks investors to consider whether they are making investment decisions in the wrong order. Here's what you need to know.

What should investors do in the first place? Instead of starting with a fund or asset class and then deciding where it fits, investors should first establish what the money is meant to achieve.

According to the post, “You might have a broad intention to build wealth or save for the future. That is a useful starting point, but it leaves several decisions open. How much will you need? When will you need it? Could you postpone the expense if markets fall?”

Should investors chase the best-performing asset? Strong recent returns can create pressure to move money into an asset or market that has already performed well.

According to 1 Finance research, silver gained 122% and gold rose 72% in 2025. However, the firm cautioned that these figures reflect past performance. “If you buy after that rise, your returns depend on what happens from the point you enter.”

The same temptation can arise when comparing markets. By July 2026, emerging-market equities were up 26% for the year, developed markets had gained 17%, while Indian large-caps were down 5%, according to the firm.

The post also pointed to fund flows as an example of how investors can follow recent performance. In July, large-cap funds saw net outflows while small-cap funds attracted the largest share of equity inflows after a strong run.

“The concern is whether the investment still fits the purpose of your savings,” the post noted. If the money is needed for a house in four years, for instance, a strong run in small-caps does not change the payment deadline. A market fall close to that date could leave the investor short of the required amount.

Does a rising portfolio mean you are on track? A higher portfolio value does not necessarily mean an investor is adequately prepared for a financial goal.

“Take a house purchase, for example. Once you estimate the down payment and decide when you want to buy, you have something concrete to work towards. You can compare what you have already set aside with what you will need, assess the gap and work out how much more you need to invest over the time available,” the post explained.

A defined goal also makes portfolio reviews more meaningful. Instead of focusing only on returns, investors can assess whether their savings, contributions and asset allocation remain on track.

What is the right order for investors? The post recommends a goal-first approach rather than choosing a product first. “A good product can contribute to growth; the plan connects that growth to the amount needed and the date it must be available.”