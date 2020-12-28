Since the house property has been transferred by gift, the cost of acquisition for you will be the cost to the original owner (your father in this case). Where a capital asset is purchased prior to 1 April 2001 (1989 in your case), the cost of such asset for the purpose of calculating LTCG/L on sale, shall be substituted with the fair market value (FMV) of the asset, as on 1 April 2001, at the option of the assessee. It should be noted that, as per the Finance Act, 2020, such FMV cannot exceed the stamp duty value as on that date. The indexed cost of acquisition of the asset would be calculated as the cost of acquisition or FMV as on 1 April 2001 / Cost Inflation Index (CII) of financial year 2001-02 (i.e. 100) x CII of the year of sale.