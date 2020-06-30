On your first query, as regards the public charitable trust coming to an end, note that a Trust may be extinguished or terminated only if its purpose is completely fulfilled or its purpose has become unlawful or when the fulfilment of its purpose becomes impossible by destruction of the Trust property or otherwise or when the Trust, being revocable, is expressly revoked. However, the assets and liabilities of the Trust may be transferred to another charitable Trust having similar objects and the former Trust can be dissolved, provided that the same is done after seeking permission from a competent authority such as the office of the charity commissioner (of a particular state) where the Trust is registered.