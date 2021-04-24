A relative wants to gift cash to me. What are the income tax implications?

Answer: There is no limit up to which a person can give a gift to another person either under the income tax laws or any other law. Likewise, there is also no limit up to which a person can give gift in cash. However, there is a limit of ₹2 lakh beyond which one cannot accept cash from any person for any transaction including gift on one occasion. So you cannot accept cash gift beyond 2 lakhs from your grandmother at one time.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}