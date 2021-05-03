A reliable way for family offices to invest in startups

Social comfort: This style stems from the comfort of knowing that somebody has done due diligence on the deal. Usually, the family offices may have their own networks with whom they would like to share deal flow or take inputs. The biggest concern about such an approach is the assumption that the group has adequate knowledge or ability to assess business models and scalability. Also, you would need experts in a few sectors so that the group can add value over a wider scope of deal domains. Another issue is that write-offs or bad investments are not discussed or avoided so that social relationships are not affected.