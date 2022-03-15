A short guide to stock idea generation

Do not mistake this for a scenario wherein the entire industry is at a turnaround juncture and that every company in the sector is investing in capex. Because that’s when it becomes overcrowded and everyone is looking at the same thing. A good management paying off its debt consistently can also be a powerful source of idea generation. It is perceived as one of the biggest signs of a turnaround in business, provided, if and only if it has done from the company’s available free cash flows, and not by raising more capital from the open market. And if the same management has plans in the pipeline since they foresee demand in the near future, it would be the icing on the cake.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}