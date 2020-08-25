A side hustle can help you battle uncertain times

What to put your energy into becomes the most difficult hurdle to cross. Ideally, this is something you are good at, and really enjoy doing. But it is not enough to just enjoy yourself. Watching clouds skim over the sky all day maybe your idea of great fun, but unless this activity of yours can be of use to somebody else who is willing to pay you for this, it is not good enough. It needs to be something that improves another person’s life and is valued enough to generate an income for you.