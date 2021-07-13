A simple formula to check your life insurance needs

“If you have substantial debt, be sure to include it into your life insurance calculation so that your family has enough coverage to pay your debts off. For instance, you can start by adding all your debts such as car loan (say about ₹15 lakh) and home loan (say about ₹1 crore). In the given scenario, your family would be left with a debt of ₹1.15 crore upon your demise. Considering this amount, you would need life insurance with at least ₹1.5 crore sum assured to repay debts and maintain the property," said Chowdary.