A simple guide to understanding your CIBIL score

The process to register oneself or their company on CIBIL starts with creating an account on the official website, myCIBIL. After creating an account, it is mandatory to upload documents like identity and address proofs, electricity and telephone bills, etc. Once registered, it is crucial to keep a track of your credit score. Timely payments of loan instalments, opting for deferred payments, regular checks on credit score and punctual credit card payments are some ways to maintain a good credit score.