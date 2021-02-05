‘A steady 60:40 portfolio remains a winning formula for me’

With the Sensex touching the psychological mark of 50,000 for the first time, Mint Money’s “Sensex Diary" series lets finance professionals and ordinary investors document their lives alongside the Sensex in all its ups and downs. In the fourth instalment, Rushabh Desai , a Mumbai-based mutual fund distributor, narrates his story. Desai was diagnosed in 2010 with a rare muscle disorder, GNE Myopathy. This facet of his life has also shaped his investing journey alongside the ups and downs of the stock market.

I started my career in the financial markets right in the middle of the global financial crisis back in 2008. As I saw the markets crash, it made me stay away from investing. The year taught me a lot about the highs and lows of the market cycle and that one can only manage their risk and not returns.

In 2010, I was struck by a health crisis and at 21 years of age, I was diagnosed with a rare genetic muscle disorder called GNE Myopathy. This changed the very dynamics of my life personally and professionally.

Luckily, we as a family office were always clear that investing in equities is a patient long-term game. Prioritizing life goals in line with our finances and by following the process of asset allocation helped in bearing all of my medical expenses.

Over the years, the conservative approach and the allocation in debt mutual funds mainly in corporate bonds and banking & PSU funds helped provide steady income to meet all of my medical expenses without the need to redeem the long-term equity corpus.

As I marched forward in my career, the period from 2014 to 2020 was a game-changer in my life. It was the time when I started actively managing my investment corpus and my clients’ corpus as a mutual fund distributor towards the end of 2018.

During this period, I was very clear in forming my long- and short-term goals, my risk appetite, time horizon and asset allocation.

Being young and having plenty of time on my hands, I was ready to take risks with around 60% exposure in equity (spread across various correction periods) and 40% in debt mutual funds.

I have always believed in buying on dips in equities, and following this strategy over the years has really worked out well for me in limiting the downside risk and giving superior returns during market upside.

Currently, as the Sensex touches 50,000, with the same 60:40 allocation in equity and debt mutual funds, my equity portfolio is successfully able to generate superior double-digit returns, beating the respective benchmark indices.

Many of the funds in my portfolio have remained the same. Buying on dips in quality equity funds across various market capitalizations and giving it ample time and patience has helped my equity portfolio deliver the returns I need.

