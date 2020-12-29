A step-by-step guide to e-verify income tax return

Once you have received your EVC, log in to the e-filing portal to e-verify your ITR and click on the "e-verify" option. It can be found in the "quick links" section. Then fill in your PAN, the assessment year, and the acknowledgment number in this section to log in. Once logged in, click on "my account" and select "e-verify return" from the drop-down menu. You will see a list of your ITRs that are pending for verification. Click on the "e-verify" link for ITR you want to verify.