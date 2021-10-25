A step-by-step guide to file ITR on the new tax portal

ITR can be filed on the new income tax portal using a JSON-based offline utility

I’m 75 years old. I used to file my income tax return in ITR-1 through my net banking account. Now, I’m finding it difficult in the new version. My wife’s name in the net banking profile and her PAN card is the same, but I’m unable to file through her net banking account because of a ‘mismatch in name’. Please guide me about whom to approach and publish the step-by-step process.

—Subramanian

Income tax return (ITR) can be filed on the new income tax portal using a JSON-based offline utility. Alternatively, prescribed ITR forms can also be filed directly online. We understand that the ITR form applicable to you is ITR-1 and have accordingly mentioned the process of filing the same on the new income tax portal.

Where ITR is filed offline using JSON-based utility:

1. Download the ‘Common Offline Utility (ITR 1 to ITR 4)’ from the income tax portal.

2. You would need to install the utility file on your device.

3. Once installed, you can initiate the process by selecting ‘download pre-fill data’.

5. Provide your login credentials.

6. Select type of taxpayer as individual and select ITR-1 and proceed further.

7. The utility will show you various FAQs and materials, which you may refer to and then select ‘let’s get started’.

8. Select the reason for filing the tax return from the available options and proceed.

9. Fill the ITR-1 form tabs and confirm.

10. Once all the tabs are filled and confirmed, you can click on proceed.

11. Once you have previewed and verified the return, you can select 'proceed to validation'.

12. In case there are any errors, the utility will ask you to address the same.

13. Once all errors are resolved, click on ‘proceed to verification’.

14. You will have to provide your login credentials again.

15. Once logged in, you can select ‘upload return’.

16. You can either e-verify your tax return immediately or at a later date.

17. If you choose 'e-verify now' (through Aadhaar OTP, pre-validated bank account, internet banking, digital signature), the verification process will need to be completed; once done, your tax return would be submitted.

18. In case you choose to ‘e-verify later’, your tax return would be submitted and you can complete the verification within 120 days.

Where ITR is filed online on the income tax portal:

1. After logging in to the income tax portal, you can select the 'file now' option on the welcome screen.

2. Post which, you would be requested to follow the steps similar to the ones mentioned above.

In relation to the error being faced by you while filing your spouse’s tax return, it would be advisable to consult with your banker once and also check if your spouse’s PAN is linked to her bank account.

In case they are unable to assist you in relation to the error, you may reach out to the income tax helpdesk and seek their guidance.

Parizad Sirwalla is partner and head, global mobility services, tax, KPMG in India.