A strategy to play the markets during a plunge

Markets never move in a straight line and a testament to that is the past six months of the rally. Short-term news events create the illusion of volatility. In essence, what this does is it normalizes long-term expectations and quells fears of euphoria. The latest dip in markets saw some companies correct as much as 30%. But these same companies also saw their market cap double and even triple in some instances. So, in effect, a 30% correction is par for the course. We are often reminded by the market through these corrections about the need to remain patient and invested rather than play the next hot trend. This facet of investing is also used in conjunction with consistency of long-term returns. Over the past 40 years, the index value of the S&P BSE Sensex has moved from 781 in 1981 to its current peak of 60,000. In absolute terms, a passive replication ex costs works out to 76x growth in investment. A decadal breakdown of historical peaks looks even more impressive, with a 5x growth in investment value every decade.