A stronger secondary market can drive the next phase of retail bond investing: Suresh Darak

Bonds were once an unfamiliar investment avenue for most retail investors. The rise of online bond platform providers (OBPPs), however, has made them easier to discover, understand and access. Retail bond turnover has grown sharply, with monthly volumes now crossing ₹2,000 crore, according to Suresh Darak, founder of FixedAlpha.com, an investment platform.
Darak discusses the changing retail bond market, the products available to investors, how bond yields are determined and why the development of the secondary market could be the next big step for retail participation.