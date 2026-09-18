A stronger secondary market can drive the next phase of retail bond investing: Suresh Darak

Aprajita Sharma
6 min read18 Sep 2026, 09:00 AM IST
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Suresh Darak, founder of FixedAlpha.com.
Summary
Online bond platforms have widened retail access and pushed monthly turnover above 2,000 crore. But Suresh Darak says a deeper secondary market, where investors can buy and sell bonds easily, is key to the next phase of growth.

Bonds were once an unfamiliar investment avenue for most retail investors. The rise of online bond platform providers (OBPPs), however, has made them easier to discover, understand and access. Retail bond turnover has grown sharply, with monthly volumes now crossing 2,000 crore, according to Suresh Darak, founder of FixedAlpha.com, an investment platform.

Darak discusses the changing retail bond market, the products available to investors, how bond yields are determined and why the development of the secondary market could be the next big step for retail participation.

Has the emergence of OBPPs helped increase retail participation in bonds?

OBPPs have played a key role in educating retail investors about bonds. Before their emergence, retail bond turnover was estimated at around 100 crore a month. Today, it has expanded to over 2,000 crore a month, reflecting growing investor awareness, improved digital access and greater availability of fixed-income products. With the market witnessing strong month-on-month growth, potentially approaching 10% in certain periods, we believe monthly retail bond turnover has the potential to reach 10,000 crore over the next few years.

Also Read | Bonds are finally within reach. But do you know what you’re buying?

OBPPs showcase bonds offering 9-14% yields. Why should investors seek high yields from debt when bonds are meant to provide stable returns?

Can you tell an investor that they should buy only Nifty 50 stocks, BSE Sensex stocks or only blue-chip stocks? No. Investors also buy small-cap stocks and various other products based on their risk appetite.

Similarly, in bonds, borrowers range from AAA to BBB. Within that category, there are high-quality borrowers who may be borrowing at 8%, while there are others borrowing at 12-13%. Investors have the choice to select bonds based on their risk appetite and the return they are looking for.

There is also a well-established ecosystem when it comes to bonds. There are rating agencies that rate the bonds, debenture trustees that hold the securities, and exchanges where bonds are listed. The ecosystem is quite strong, and investors have access to information that can help them make an informed decision about which bonds to buy.

What types of products are available on these platforms?

Broadly, there are two types of bonds: government bonds, which are sovereign securities issued by the central or state governments and do not carry credit risk in the same way as corporate bonds. The second is corporate bonds, which are issued by companies raising money from the market.

There are also variations of these products, such as securitized instruments, where various receivables from a particular category of lending, for example, housing loans, are pooled together.

Also Read | What to look at beyond a bond’s rating

However, retail investors should have at least seen one complete cycle of two to three years to understand how the bond market functions, because evaluating some of these products requires deeper expertise. From a retail investor's perspective, it is better to focus on direct bonds, such as government and corporate bonds, rather than products that require a deeper understanding of securitization structures.

How are bond interest rates determined?

The issuer's pricing is determined by several parameters. One is the issuer's credit rating. For example, there will be a difference between a AAA-rated bond and an AA- or BBB-rated bond.

Assume a AAA-rated 10-year bond is currently quoted at 8%. An AA-rated bond may be available closer to 9%, with around 1 percentage point reflecting the difference in credit risk.

The second factor is the tenure. If the same corporate is borrowing for one year versus 10 years, there will generally be a difference in the interest rate. This could be around 50 basis points, depending on market conditions.

There can also be a difference between the primary and secondary markets. A bond offered at 8% in the primary market, for instance, may subsequently trade at 7.9% or 8.1% in the secondary market.

What should retail investors look for when buying higher-yielding bonds?

First, try to buy bonds of companies that are well researched in the market. Second, read the credit-rating rationale and other available information about the issuer.

When it comes to higher-yielding bonds offering 11%, 12% or 13%, investors should understand why the yield is higher. Since the company is rated by an external rating agency, the rating rationale can provide some information about the company's financial position and risks.

If an investor is considering a bond offering 12%, 13% or 14%, one approach is to opt for a shorter tenure, say one or two years, rather than locking in money for a very long period.

Does an attractive yield automatically mean a warning sign?

I would not say that a higher yield necessarily means the bond is very risky. In some cases, it can be, but in other cases, investors may be compensated for a particular risk that they have understood through their own research.

The warning signal is not necessarily the higher interest rate itself. The warning signal is investing without reading the rating rationale or doing even basic research about the company. If you are investing without understanding the company and the reason for the higher yield, that is a larger warning signal than the yield itself.

Why do some bonds offer higher yields than others?

There are typically a few categories of companies that may offer higher yields.

First, companies that have recently entered a business may have lower ratings until their business stabilizes. It can take three to five years for a new business to establish itself, and rating agencies may take time to upgrade the rating. Such companies may therefore have higher borrowing costs.

Second, certain sectors are considered relatively riskier, such as real estate. Companies in these sectors may have lower ratings and consequently offer higher interest rates.

Third, there may be situations where a company has adequate security but the particular borrowing is not typically financed by banks. For example, if a company is acquiring another company, there may be security available, but banks may not be permitted to finance that particular type of borrowing. The company may therefore raise money through the bond market at a higher rate.

These are typically some of the situations in which retail investors may see higher-yielding bonds.

Over time, if the company performs well, its borrowing cost and bond yield can come down. For instance, a bond yielding 13% today could potentially yield 11% after three years if the company's financial position and credit profile improve. Once investors have more information and greater understanding of the company, they can reassess the investment and its risk.

What innovation is needed in the bond market?

Today, much of the bond market functions almost like a buy-and-hold-to-maturity market. One of the biggest features of bonds, however, is that they are tradable instruments, and this aspect has not been fully exploited.

The secondary market is extremely important. In any capital market, whether equity or bonds, a developed secondary market supports the primary market. Once the secondary market develops, it can lead to more primary issuances and potentially greater retail participation.

Also Read | Debt funds vs direct bonds: Which fits your portfolio better?

Secondary-market development is not just about buying bonds; it is about being able to buy and sell them efficiently, just as investors do with equities. That should be the benchmark.

An important development is that equity brokers are increasingly offering bonds alongside equities through their capital-market platforms. This can make the transition between equity and bonds more seamless for investors.

About the Author

Aprajita Sharma

A financial journalist and certified financial planner, Aprajita Sharma brings clarity and depth to the complex world of money. With over 12 years of experience across digital, print, and broadcast media, she has built a reputation for explaining personal finance in a way that is both practical and relatable.<br><br>She is working with Mint as an Assistant Editor and has previously worked with leading publications such as The Economic Times, Business Today, Fortune India, Outlook Money and Business Standard. She is also the co-author of “The Big Bull of Dalal Street”, a Penguin bestseller that chronicles the life of renowned investor late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. She was also selected among a small group of journalists for the Asia Journalism Fellowship, underscoring her credibility in the field.<br><br>Aprajita is known for advocating unbiased, fee-only financial advice and for her sharp understanding of investor behaviour. Through her writing and storytelling, she continues to empower individuals to make more informed, confident financial choices. She is also a Kathak enthusiast.

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