A student loan needs an earning co-applicant as well as collateral

The key factors for you is the cost of borrowing and convenience when you compare both the options i.e. overdraft facility vs education loan. The cost in the overdraft facility comes at 6.5% (5.5%+1%). And in the case of a study loan, the cost is around 9.5%. As the interest is allowed as deduction under Section 80E of the Income Tax Act, the tax benefit will reduce the cost of borrowing. Assuming the tax rate at 30%, the net cost of borrowing comes to 6.65%. In case both are more or less equal, then you have to see the convenience. An education loan needs an earning co-applicant as well as collateral vs overdraft facility, which is easier in this process and does not require any co-applicant.