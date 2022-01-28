Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI: There are many expectations from the upcoming Union Budget 2022, scheduled to be presented on 1 February, with many Indian households still struggling with the financial stress caused by the covid-19 pandemic. As medical expenses rose due following the pandemic, about 35% Indians want expenses related to treatment of covid-19 to be allowed for tax deductions, as per a survey conducted by market research company YouGov. About 30% respondents said the finance minister should increase deductions for medical expenses under Section 80D.

The leading expectation among respondents who identified themselves as middle class or poor was that the government should raise the income tax exemption limit to ₹5 lakh from the current ₹2.5 lakh with almost every two in five respondents saying this.

Another 32% respondents said they want the government to ease tax burden on the salaried class by increasing the limit of standard deduction from the existing ₹50,000.

The survey also gauged Indian’s diligence in paying taxes. Nearly-two third of the total 1,022 respondents said that they pay income tax. Among those who did, a significant 65% said they are unhappy with the current tax structure, with about 75% saying that the tax structure should vary depending on a person's economic status.

Salaried section also wants tax deduction on housing loan interest under section 24 to be raised. Interestingly, millennials (32%) are most likely to expect this tax incentive as compared to Gen X (28%) and Gen Z (19%)," the survey said.

When asked about the different professions that can be excluded from the ambit of taxation, about six in ten (60%) urban Indians said they feel farmers should not pay any taxes. Interestingly, nearly half of the respondents said businessmen should be paying a higher income tax than other citizens as they are a richer class.