Every new year comes with new resolutions—from deciding to eating healthy to cutting down your weekend spends and putting your money life in order. The year 2020 is also the start of a new decade, giving you all the more reason to make new resolutions. But it’s not always easy to stick to your resolutions.

In December 2018, Gurugram-based Amit Baliga and his wife Apeksha Sharma jotted down a list of resolutions for 2019. These included cutting down on ordering outside food, controlling the urge to shop from e-commerce sales, enrolling with a fee-only financial planner and putting aside a part of their salaries to create an emergency corpus. “We also decided to pay by cash wherever possible so that the psychological effect of ‘losing’ money kicks in," said Baliga, 35, a digital product lead with an MNC.

Though the couple was able to curb their spending on online sales and parked some contingency money, they failed at several other counts. “We continue to spend a considerable amount on eating out every week. Seeing our friends’ social media posts about different restaurants and cafes pushed us to give in. Also, we realized it was not practical to pay cash everywhere because we started losing on reward points that credit cards gave," said Baliga. The couple also hasn’t consulted a financial planner yet.

STEP BY STEP

While making his resolutions, Baliga went all out and tried to go overboard instead of adopting a step-by-step approach. Mrin Agarwal, financial educator, founder director of Finsafe India Pvt. Ltd and co-founder of Womantra, said, most people find it hard to stick to their resolutions as they are not specific. “Instead of saying reduce spending completely, one should start cutting their spends by 20-30% or have no-spend weekends which is more realistic," added Agarwal.

If your resolution is to stop impulsive purchases, start with cutting the amount you spend from, say, ₹15,000 a month to ₹10,000, and then gradually bring it down further. Vishal Dhawan, founder, Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors, said the starting point is to know how much you are currently spending and then reducing access to the avenues that make these impulsive purchases possible. “It is best that the goals are SMART— specific, measurable, attainable, relevant, and time-based. Once you’ve started lowering unnecessary spends, ensure you save and invest that money for more meaningful things such as your retirement or child’s education," added Dhawan.

If your goal is to stop rolling over your credit card bill, take a vow to not spend more than 30% of your credit limit every month. Gradually, bring this down further and only borrow what you can repay comfortably by the next billing cycle.

If coming out debt-free is your goal, the first step is to try and keep away from credit cards and personal loans. Next, adopt the 30:30:40 rule and direct 30% of your income towards expenses, 30% towards EMIs and 40% towards savings, said Agarwal. Another useful tool is to calculate the amount of interest you’re paying in absolute terms at the end of the month. Focus on bringing this down by understanding what you could’ve done with all the money that you’re letting go of as interest. Finally, automate your EMIs to not miss repayments. “It’s a lot like if you’re trying to lose 6kg in a year, it’s easier done by losing 0.5kg every month than expecting to lose 6kg at the end of the year. Separating needs and wants is also critical," said Dhawan.

Ideally, pick two goals that are of utmost importance currently, work towards achieving them and then move on to the next.

STAY MOTIVATED

Most people make resolutions at the start of the year but very soon find themselves off track. Keeping yourself motivated definitely requires work but would be worth it at the end. Shweta Jain, chief executive officer and founder, Investography, said once you’ve circled down on your resolutions, stick to them for 21 days and you’ll find that this is the new reality. It’s also important to not see your resolutions as a punishment. Have a positive attitude and remind yourself how you can now save or plan for the bigger financial needs.

Here’s another tip: If your resolutions aren’t very confidential, share them with your close ones. This could help them encourage and push you to achieve the goal or even stop you from doing something that could distract you from the goal. While you’re at it, remember to not be too harsh on yourself. Agarwal said a good way to keep yourself motivated is to have a simple reward system in place. “Reward yourself for achieving small targets. For example, if you are able to adhere to a no-spend weekend, reward yourself with something small," she said.

Millennials who are trying to stick to their resolutions but find it difficult because of all the peer pressure and events happening around the city, need to learn to say no. Agarwal has a tip: have two weekends in a month when you don’t go out partying or brunching. Utilize this time for a hobby or just relax at home.

If your resolution is to build a retirement kitty or save for any specific goal and you’re investing towards it, make sure you’ve automated your SIPs. This will not give you the leeway or option to think whether you have enough money to invest. In fact, this will let you plan your expenses around your investments.

DON’T GIVE UP

If you’ve given up mid-way and want to restart, it won’t be easy. But don’t give up. Dhawan said it’s never too late to start once again and things don’t have to wait for the next year for you to restart. “One of the best ways to restart is to go back to what was resolved and start right away rather than procrastinating. For example, if you need to write a Will, create a portion of the asset inventory right away. Essentially, keep taking small steps towards what you are trying to achieve," said Dhawan.

Jain said you shouldn’t beat yourself over the fact that you couldn’t stick to the resolution because it happens quite often but the solution is to restart as soon as you realize you’ve moved away from the plan. “Make talking about money trendy. Talk about spending less, caring about the environment and your future. Talk about being a minimalist and not materialistic. Talk to yourself about this first. With every conversation, you’ll find that your temptation to spend is going down," said Jain.

Agarwal said writing down resolutions helps. “Like how you’d have a food diary to keep track of what you’re eating to ensure you don’t binge eat, maintain a money diary where you constantly update your progress towards achieving your money resolution," she said.

Understand that the small sacrifices you make today will help you attain your goals comfortably. If you continue to find it difficult, work with a financial planner.

