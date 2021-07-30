A way to alter, update policies

Endorsements are primarily used to add or remove information from a policy. While endorsement helps update or alter your insurance coverage, it can also be used to clarify the policy language or change details such as addresses or emails

Did you know that with the help of insurance endorsements, you can make changes to the regular insurance policy while it remains in force? Endorsements are primarily used to add or remove information from a policy. While endorsement helps update or alter your insurance coverage, it can also be used to clarify the policy language or change details such as addresses or emails.

Joshi added, “Upon receipt of a specific request from the insured, supported by necessary documents and applicable premium if any, insurance companies take such changes on record. The endorsement will be officially recorded through an endorsement certificate, which will show all the updated information."

An endorsement can be initiated during your policy term, at the time of policy purchase, or when you renew the policy. It is legally binding to an insurance contract.

In the case of health insurance, the endorsement is required if you are changing your occupation to a high hazard one.

In the case of motor insurance, an insurance endorsement is essential as it is required to make changes in the motor policy.

In the case of life insurance, nomination changes can be done any time during the policy term by making an insurance endorsement.