A Will’s executor can also be appointed without lawyer’s help

Based on the information provided, it is advisable to have your sister’s properties transferred in your favour during her lifetime to avoid complexities of vesting after her demise. This is to avoid any issue if she passes away without making a Will, and her properties under the provisions of Hindu Succession Act, 1956, would devolve upon the heirs of her late husband. The properties of your sister may be transferred in your favour by executing and registering a gift deed. Stamp duty will apply as per laws of the state where the properties are located. It is advisable to get the tax implications evaluated by a tax professional.