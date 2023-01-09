A year of records: MFs on a high, need sustained thrust

The mutual fund (MF) industry continued to ride new highs on multiple counts in 2022, riding a shift in the preference of Indian investors from traditional debt products such as fixed deposits. Among other things, the assets under management (AUM) of the industry crossed a record ₹40 trillion. The number of folios or accounts, a proxy for investors, also hit a record high, just shy of 140 million. Further, systematic investment plan (SIP) accounts were at a 60.5 million as of November 2022. MF penetration also increased, catalysed by incentivisation and efficient use of technology. The industry’s share of household savings increased to nearly 10% in March 2022, from 7% in June 2018, as per RBI data. And, according to the Association of Mutual Funds in India, B-30 (beyond top 30) cities accounted for nearly 27% of the industry assets as of end-March 2022.

