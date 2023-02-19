A young couple wants to know: Should we invest in more Real Estate?

A real-estate portfolio will help them diversify their income and protect against inflation, as long as they systematically raise their rents over time, she says. She estimates they have nearly $4,000 a month in current income beyond their own household needs to service a mortgage on an investment property. But building a portfolio of rental properties without taking on debt can be difficult, she says. Since real-estate investing typically involves taking a mortgage of some kind, investors who are very debt-averse may find that their risk tolerance doesn’t line up with growing a real-estate portfolio, Mrs. Meyer says. “It would take a long time to build a portfolio using only cash to buy properties."