As the second covid wave makes its way through India, Mint speaks to people across the country on how they are saving, spending and coping financially with the pandemic. Shikhar Srivastava, a 31-year-old entrepreneur, runs a digital marketing business. He resides in Lucknow with his parents. He notes down all his thoughts regarding money, investments and financial decisions over a week.

When did you become financially responsible for yourself?

When I got my first job, I was 22. I gradually became financially independent and started investing in both short- and long-term savings as somewhere I knew I would start my own thing in the future.

When did you realize you wanted to become an entrepreneur?

I was working with an advertising agency in Delhi back in 2013 when I decided I wanted to satisfy my creative urge and earn money. I started my venture, which I felt could make a difference in the industry as well as provide that push to my financial aspirations.

How did you go about managing your money when you started your business?

Initially, I took loans to start my business. Some funds were procured via private resources at higher rates while later banking institutions and NBFCs helped us with our funding. However, I realized it’s better to have sufficient liquidity and resources in hand to have smooth operations, else the EMIs and interest rate can hurt you big time.

How has the pandemic impacted your income, expenses, your business overall?

The pandemic has no doubt made a huge impact on the digital as well as the physical advertising market. The demand for smart/digital solutions has risen big time but, on the ground, we need time and skilled resources to develop such digital and hassle-free solutions. Frequent lockdowns, financial instability, uncertain work conditions and many other aspects are making brands play safe. Many known entrepreneurs and corporates are focusing on admin and operations instead of fancy projection and planning. So, definitely the focus is on fixed expenses such as salaries, credit card repayments, loan EMIs, taxes and routine expenses considering income is again restricted and payments are delayed due to the economic slowdown. As they say, it’s an interdependent loop.

Do you have insurance cover?

Yes, with time and maturity, I realized that it’s important to have insurance so that your family and even your work doesn’t suffer as they have some financial cushion to face difficult times. I have both term insurance and retirement-based insurance plans as of now.

How do you invest your money?

After being an aggressive investor in the equity market, of late I have slightly moved towards traditional methods, quite possibly because of my long-term goals.

So, I try and maintain a balance of both markets and traditional investing with shares, mutual fund SIPs (systematic investment plans) on one side and Public Provident Fund, recurring deposits and fixed deposits on the other.

Expert Speak: Leverage assets to get a cheaper line of credit

Raj Khosla, founder and MD of MyMoneyMantra.com, says the stress on Shikhar’s finances is evident. The problem may be rooted in the mountain of debt he has accumulated. Entrepreneurs should be extra careful in capital expenditure. In the initial years, frugality is the key word, and they should be cutting corners wherever possible. Don’t buy stuff unless it is necessary and is truly adding value to your business, he adds.

Given that Shikhar is heavily dependent on client payments, he needs to put together an emergency fund and a source of income that can help tide over a financial crunch. Given his stretched finances and existing loans, it is not possible to build one right away. But he can leverage his assets to get a line of credit. It’s a good idea to get a loan sanctioned against property, which will unlock the value of his house and give him access to cheaper credit, says Khosla.

Rohan Ahuja, principal associate, Athena Legal, says when it comes to regulating the use of residential property for commercial activity in India, it is governed by applicable laws laid down by the municipal authority or the town planning authority. However, running a business in a residential premises is not barred completely, but depends upon the nature of the commercial activity, percentage use of space of the premises and the applicable local zonal laws.

