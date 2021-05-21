A young entrepreneur documents his struggles with EMIs and loans

The pandemic has no doubt made a huge impact on the digital as well as the physical advertising market. The demand for smart/digital solutions has risen big time but, on the ground, we need time and skilled resources to develop such digital and hassle-free solutions. Frequent lockdowns, financial instability, uncertain work conditions and many other aspects are making brands play safe. Many known entrepreneurs and corporates are focusing on admin and operations instead of fancy projection and planning. So, definitely the focus is on fixed expenses such as salaries, credit card repayments, loan EMIs, taxes and routine expenses considering income is again restricted and payments are delayed due to the economic slowdown. As they say, it’s an interdependent loop.